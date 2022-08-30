Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

After picking up two points from our opening four games, you can understand the slight nervousness among some Everton fans about another potential season of struggle.

With gaps still evident within the squad, the final few days of the summer transfer window will be pivotal in relation to the direction the campaign takes.

With smart acquisitions already on board - and the most recent addition, Neal Maupay, set for his debut against Leeds - there is a more balanced look to the squad.

However, manager Frank Lampard would have looked at his bench on Saturday and not been too enamoured with the options available.

The flexibility to not only bring on like-for-like quality, but also to change formation and move away from five at the back, will be vital as the season progresses.

There’s a hope that the Idrissa Gueye deal can be resurrected, as well as further attacking options brought in. Combined with the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, brighter days could be on the horizon.

