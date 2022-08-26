We asked whether or not the £60m Newcastle are set to pay for Alexander Isak is too much.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Neil: Isak looked really promising in the Euros but I think £60m is excessive, £30m would be the top they should have to pay. We need some more striking options that’s for sure, I just hope that Newcastle aren’t taken for a ride due to their new-found wealth.

Tom: Not sure how Isak can be considered too much with Anthony Gordon being sold for more! The market is crazy but there is a going rate right now; judging by the above it doesn't look like a bad deal where I'm sitting!

William: I think that £60m is way too much for Isak. However Joelinton was a lot and is great. We need to strengthen up front and the only way to do that is with money.

Jamie: The owners are showing that they'll pay over the odds if needed. They've stuck to their guns up until now and made some bargain buys. We'll see at the end of the season. Looking good, and we're playing entertaining football for the most part.

Ron: Isak is a panic buy - £60m for a striker who only scored tree goals from open play last season? We’ve made some good purchases so far but this one smacks of desperation. I wait to be proved wrong.