We asked you who Everton should be targeting to boost their goalscoring numbers this season.

Is the answer already in the dressing room or does Sean Dyche need to look elsewhere?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Robert: Alfredo Morelos. A proven goalscorer in Scotland and Europe. He’s still looking for a club apparently, so no transfer required! Beggars can’t be choosers!

Eddie: Please, Everton board, give Sean Dyche some decent money to buy a striker! Keep it a secret from the Everton technical department because they are useless. Please buy someone who is closer to 18 than 60 for a change!

Steve: We need to table a bid for Boulaye Dia of Salernitana. We need to offer them cash plus Maupay, as their chairman has wanted him for ages. It's a win-win situation.

John: El Bilal Toure is looking doubtful now, so I'd like to see us go for Boulaye Dia. But only if we don't get Toure.

Alex: We've got no forward line. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is injury prone. Maupay is poor. We need to address the problem, we cannot continue as it is.