Jurgen Klopp says Joe Gomez has given Liverpool a "massive boost" by signing a new long-term contract.

The 25-year-old, who joined Liverpool a couple of months before Klopp took over at Anfield in 2015, has committed to a new deal lasting until 2027.

“As a club, we have had a lot of good, really good news lately and this is some more," Klopp told the club website., external

“Joe is an outstanding talent. He is also an outstanding defender and an outstanding human being. He has so many qualities, I could talk about them all day, so knowing that he will continue his journey with us is a massive boost - one that everyone who loves Liverpool FC and cares about its present and future should be unbelievably happy about.

“One of the many wonderful things about Joe is he has experience and youth – that’s not a bad combination. He has not long turned 25 but he was at the club before I was and I think after Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and Millie [James Milner] he is our longest serving player. Incredible. But the best thing of all is that his best years are still to come and I could not be happier that this will happen with us."

Klopp last season favoured either Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence. Gomez, who has dealt with several injuries in recent years, played eight league games in all during the campaign.

Klopp added: “In terms of right now, Joe is in phenomenal shape. We had a few weeks off and when I returned to AXA I saw him and my first thought was 'wow'.

"Physically, he is in such a good place and now all he needs is a good pre-season and the rhythm that comes from this."