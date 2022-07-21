Following the signings of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra we asked Leeds fans what they thought of the summer business so far.

Here are some of your responses.

Graham: Junior Firpo is too injury prone and not good enough. Go get Charlie Taylor from Burnley. Get a left-back, striker and back-up experienced keeper, then Victor Orta has played a blinder. Outstanding window. It does help when you have a manager who actually wants a decent-sized squad.

Chris: I agree with Jesse Marsch that we need a centre-forward to push Bamford who has always been profligate in front of goal and a good left-back to replace Firpo completely.

Steve: Selling world class players too cheap and replacing them with talent that is unproven at Premiership level. For me a commanding centre-half needs adding to the list of requisites. Hope I'm wrong but another long, hard season to follow.

Tim: A striker was a must last season and still we are looking. Not good enough. We have the money so let's go big.

