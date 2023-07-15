'Rangers table fresh bid for Danilo'

Rangers have tabled a fresh offer to land Feyenoord striker Danilo after the Dutch club rejected their first bid of £4.5m as they look for something closer to £6.5m for the 24-year-old. (1908.nl), external

Nottingham Forest centre-half Jonathan Panzo's proposed move to Rangers this summer is still being worked on by both clubs but has not advanced much further this week with the Glasgow club told it would need a £2.5m bid to land the 22-year-old Englishman. (Football Scotland), external

Nottingham Forest are lining up a move for 30-year-old Rangers and Croatia left-back Borna Barisic. (Scottish Sun), external

Antonio Colak is edging closer to an exit from Rangers as the 29-year-old Croatia striker touched down in Parma to complete his switch to the club in Serie B. (Daily Record), external

Bayern Munich could be set to offer midfielder Malik Tillman a new contract after the German club decided against allowing the 21-year-old to join Rangers permanently after last season's loan. (Scottish Sun), external

