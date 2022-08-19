Sutton's predictions: Everton v Forest
- Published
Sutton's prediction: 2-0
I get how important Nottingham Forest's win over West Ham was, given the number of new signings they have made, but I actually felt the Hammers should have got something from the game.
Everton badly need a similar result to kick-start their season, but I don't think they are playing that badly.
The Toffees are still missing a proper centre-forward, but they looked much better against Villa when new signing Amadou Onana came on.
I fancy them here, especially because they are at home.
GK's prediction: 1-1
