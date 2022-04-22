Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Southampton have had the upper hand in this south-coast battle in recent years - Brighton won at St Mary's Stadium last season, but that is their only win in their nine Premier League meetings since 2017.

I am going with the Seagulls this time, though. After scoring in their wins against Arsenal and Tottenham, Leandro Trossard missed their defeat at Manchester City through illness but he has a chance of making this game.

Southampton are always a bit up and down but, unusually for them, their passing wasn't good in their defeat by Burnley on Thursday. Their system didn't work at Turf Moor, and they weren't really a threat.

Austin's prediction: Both of these teams are safely in the middle of the table so we might get some goals here. 2-3

Find out how Lawro and Austin Brown, singer and guitarist of the Parquet Courts, think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go