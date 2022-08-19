Gerrard on Carlos injury, Villa's first win and attacking threat
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Kortney Hause has returned to full training with the main squad.
Gerrard described Diego Carlos' injury as a "big blow to lose a player of his importance" and that he had undergone "successful" surgery on Thursday.
Despite the setback, however, he also said Carlos has a part to play and to be "involved in the dressing room and show his leadership skills".
On the possibility of signing another centre-back, he said: “It’s something we are analysing, we still have three fully fit centre-backs. We have time to decide if we need more support in that area.”
On Villa's first win of the season against Everton, Gerrard said: "I was pleased with our performance. We felt our performance deserved the three points. We were in control for 80 minutes."
However, he also acknowledged that "there was a lot for us to take from the game and learn from, in terms of our focus and how we manage games when we go 2-0 up, because we could have been talking about a ‘what if’ situation.
He was full of praise for his attacking options, saying: "We’ve got a lot of attacking options and big talents who all bring different skillsets. They’re all extremely important to us and they will be over the course of the season."