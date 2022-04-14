Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about a summer move after his shock announcement that he intends to leave the Etihad. But the Brazil midfielder prefers a return to his former side Athletico Paranaense. (Globo Esporte), external

Meanwhile, City face competition as they continue to monitor River Plate's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. (Ole - in Spanish), external

Ex-City midfielder David Silva is expected to sign a one-year contract extension with Real Sociedad, but the club want him to take a salary cut. The 36-year-old is out of contract this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

