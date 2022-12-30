Tottenham could welcome back World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero following his extended rest period.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will have a scan on a muscle problem sustained with Uruguay, while forwards Richarlison and Lucas Moura remain out.

Aston Villa have their own World Cup winner back in contention in the form of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who may replace Robin Olsen.

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey and centre-back Diego Carlos are still sidelined.

