We asked you to tell us which player from Chelsea's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would take the current team to the next level.

Here are some of your picks:

Cal: Fortunately, 20 years ago Chelsea had a pretty decent squad. I think there are two gems you can't ignore: John Terry and Frank Lampard. If I was being greedy and could pick those two, I would say we would be in for a shout at winning the Premier League. Terry linking up with Thiago, Lampard and Enzo covering every blade of grass. We would be formidable.

Dan: Right now, from the 2003-04 squad, I would take Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. He was quick, scored with both feet, and was prolific. Just what we need right now. After him, Claude Makelele. He was so good they named a role after him.

Jack: Eidur Gudjohnsen. Who needs pace when you're already two steps ahead of the game? Target man with incredible interplay. A criminally underrated Premier League legend.

Erick: Makelele was a strong and excellent defensive midfielder, with good passes and speed that retained the flow of the game. Joe Cole was a talented winger with good technique in stretching wide when necessary. Their return would really help Mudryk and Enzo.

Matt: Based on our current boss and the need for a decent striker, could we look much further than Hernan Crespo? He was an unreal talent and, if understood and used properly, could've been far better for us.