B﻿righton's deputy chairman Paul Barber says the search for a managerial successor to Graham Potter has "already begun".

P﻿otter's move to Chelsea was confirmed on Thursday and Barber said he was "hugely disappointed" to be losing the manager and his coaching staff.

“Tony, David and I have already begun work to replace Graham and to secure the very best candidate for the club," Barber said.

"I have no doubt there will be unprecedented interest in the job, not least because of the excellent work done by Graham but also because of the footballing infrastructure in place at our club."

B﻿BC Sport's Simon Stone has also reported the Seagulls will receive £21m in compensation.