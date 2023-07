Newcastle United could complete a deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes in the coming days. The arrival of the 25-year-old could push Allan Saint-Maximin to leave the Magpies, with the 26-year-old attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League. (Mail), external

Al-Ahli want Saint-Maximin and have offered Newcastle 25m euros for the player. (L'Equipe - in French), external

