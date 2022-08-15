It makes "no sense" for Leicester to let Youri Tielemans leave for free next summer, says journalist Luke Edwards.

Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase to sign the Belgium international midfielder.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "That would be very brave in the modern world of football to let an asset like Youri Tielemans leave for free.

"There is no business sense in keeping Tielemans and letting him run down his contract. He’s 25, he’s a Belgian international, he scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final, he is a player that has been coveted for some time.

"I just wonder whether this story is about trying to get a bit of interest in Tielemans. I think they are going to lose somebody. Maybe they would rather keep Fofana and Maddison and maybe the player they do want to sell this summer is Tielemans."

Hear more on the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds