Kalvin Phillips is another positive signing that will bolster Manchester City's midfield, according to David Mooney from the Bluemoon Podcast.

"I was saying for most of last season if Rodri gets injured at any point then City are in trouble," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That was one of the positions where they have really been reliant on one player being able to fill it.

"Fernandinho has been great, but we saw towards the end of the season that his age was catching up with him a little bit.

"I’m absolutely delighted with Phillips. I think, this summer, it feels like there is a real squad shake-up going on and that they are trying to get it done quickly pleases me."

Former City defender Nedum Onuoha added: "It’s a really good signing, but I’m also curious because I can’t see him in the side at this moment in time.

"But I think his attributes - the way he goes around the field, the way he presses people - City fans will love."

