Paris St-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he enters the final months of his Manchester United contract - but the Ligue 1 club have offered less money than United. (Manchester Evening News), external

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, would be interested in listening to any offer from United this summer before making a decision on his long-term future. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

United are among several teams considering a move for Benfica's 22-year-old Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. (Telegraph - subscription required), external), external

Meanwhile, interim manager Ralf Rangnick could use his RB Leipzig contacts to bring Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 24, to Old Trafford. (Bild, via Express), external

