There was good news regarding forward Jarrod Bowen as Moyes said the forward has trained: "He seems fine. He's not picked up any other injuries."

On Bowen's return to the side and impact this season: "He's improved as an all-round footballer and the job he does for the team. He's taken time coming from the Championship to grow into a Premier League player, but his contribution this year - and last year - has been excellent."

Manuel Lanzini is suspended for the tie, while Ben Johnson has trained, so Moyes is "hopeful" he will be OK. Vladimir Coufal may need more time to regain full fitness. "We're still not totally convinced he's 100%," said Moyes.

He said West Ham are "really enjoying" the run of big games and are hopeful they can keep going in the Europa League: "We're really excited by getting to the quarter-final of a European competition. It's a big deal for any club. We weren't expected to be in it this season. Long may that continue."

Moyes and his staff are "not thinking beyond Lyon" at the moment but are looking at this fixture as a "little bit more special", given that West Ham have not competed in Europe for some time.

On being favourites to progress to the semi-finals: "Overall, we know that you have to earn it and show it. I find that quite difficult considering we're relative newcomers and Lyon have had loads of experience."

The West Ham fans played a huge part in the 2-0 win over Sevilla in the last 16 and Moyes is hoping for the same again on Thursday: "We need them. They were unbelievable against Sevilla, but we can't go gung ho in trying to win the games in the opening minutes. In the quarter-finals, you need to be careful with how you play."