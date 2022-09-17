Interim Dundee United boss Liam Fox: "I couldn't have asked for any more from the players in terms of attitude and application and there was some good stuff there, but we lost the game, so my overriding feeling is of disappointment.

"You always fear the worst going 2-0 down at a place like this but the players stood up, showed character, and we pushed right to the end."

Asked about forthcoming interviews for the manager's position, Fox explained: "I'll be involved in that process and we'll see how that goes. My long-term ambition is to be a manager but I'm in no rush.

"Whatever happens, I'll use this experience to help me keep improving and to get to where I want to get to."