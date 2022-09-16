On-loan Troyes winger Mykola Kukharevych is vying for his Hibernian debut after receiving a work permit, but striker Harry McKirdy undergoes a one-match suspension incurred before his deadline-day switch from Swindon Town.

Elias Melkersen, Kevin Dabrowski, Demi Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet, Rocky Bushiri, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis all remain sidelined through injury.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson misses out through suspension following his retrospective two-match ban.

However, Callum Roberts and Connor Barron remain out.