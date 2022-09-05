We asked for your post-match reaction after Leicester lost 5-2 against Brighton.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Laura: My partner and I watched the game from a pub in Leicester. As big Leicester fans, the Foxes thoroughly disappointed us. To win the league not too many years ago to being bottom of the league is painful. If this performance continues, we don't deserve to be in the Premier League. Get your act together lads.

Andrew: Rodgers has to go. He's taking Leicester down. He eventually plays two up front but again the defending is non-existent. Whoever the defending coach is needs to be sacked. Rodgers blaming the fans after throwing the owners and players under the bus is a sackable offence. Go now Rodgers.

Louise: The time has come for Brendan Rodgers to go. He is a manager devoid of answers. Key substitutions are made too late in games with fans questioning team selections. We’ve shown glimpses of spirit and determination but ultimately there is a lack of cohesion throughout the team. Our confidence is at an all-time low. The club needs fresh ideas.

Simon: This is a talented squad that finished fifth in the Premier League twice, won an FA Cup and Community Shield. Yet Rodgers apparently feels they're not good enough and constantly moans because he wasn't allowed to bring in reinforcements. It's no wonder the squad don't feel like giving 100%.

Will: It's not too late to have that summer clear out Brendan talked about but unfortunately for him, he's the beginning and end of it. Thanks for the memories but it's time we part ways and move on.