West Ham boss David Moyes, says Brentford are "doing a really good job" for their first season in the Premier League and deserve recognition for their achievements.

"They were a good side last year but they’ve come up and have had a good first year consolidating in the Premier League," said Moyes.

"They look as if they’ll be safe as a Premier League club and you have to say they’ve done a good job.

"They’ve got a good model, they’ve decided the one way they wanted to go and have worked on it for a few years.

"They've been a good side and they need a lot of praise for what they've done.

"Staying in the Premier League isn't easy."

On the Bees winning at Stamford Bridge last weekend, he said: "They had a great result at Chelsea last week, but all we can do is concentrate on ourselves."