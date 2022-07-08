Dylan Levitt aims for World Cup with Wales after Dundee United deal

Dylan Levitt is targeting a World Cup place with Wales after moving from Manchester United to Dundee United on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has 12 caps, helped the Tannadice team finish fourth in the Scottish Premiership last term on a season-long loan.

Levitt then played in Wales' Nations League defeats against Poland and Holland after they qualified for Qatar in November.

"I am at the age where I need to play games, especially leading up to the World Cup. And whilst playing games you get a lot more confident and I want to showcase what I can do," he told DUTV.

"I want to start fit, start strong, hopefully keep injury-free and get minutes and hopefully, when the World Cup comes along, get selected for that."