Confirmed team news: Sporting Lisbon v Man City
- Published
Sporting Lisbon make three changes from their 2-2 draw with Porto last time out.
The most significant sees top-scorer Pedro Goncalves - scorer of 13 goals this season - back in the side in place of Nuno Santos.
At right wing-back, Pedro Porro replaces Zouhair Feddal, with Joao Palhinha coming in for Manuel Ugarte in midfield.
Sporting Lisbon: Adan, Inacio, Coates, Matheus Reis, Porro, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Luiz, Ricardo Esgaio, Sarabia, Goncalves, Paulinho.
Subs: Feddal, Tabata, Slimani, Nuno Santos, Neto, Ugarte, Ruben Vinagre, Andre Paulo, Edwards, Virginia, Braganca, Esteves.
Manchester City make five changes from the hammering of Norwich on Saturday evening.
John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo come into the defence, in place of Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nathan Ake.
In midfield, Kevin de Bruyne returns, as does Rodri. Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho are the men to drop out.
Man City: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.
Subs: Ake, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Carson, Kayky, Delap, Mbete-Tabu, Slicker, McAtee, Lavia.