The 'tug-of-war' between Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United for Portugal forward Joao Felix will be one of the biggest stories of the January window, says the BBC Transfer Gossip Daily team.

The Athletic reports that the three Premier League sides have been approached about signing the 23-year-old on loan from Atletico Madrid - although the La Liga side are believed to be demanding a loan fee in excess of £13m.

“This is going to be one of the most fascinating, intriguing stories of the window," said Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

“You’ve got league leaders Arsenal who want a replacement for Gabriel Jesus, you’ve got a Chelsea crisis – they are in a bit of a mess, recruited badly in the summer and just need someone to score goals – and you’ve got Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag going on the record saying he wants a new striker. So you’ve got a three-way tug-of-war.

“You’ve got a player who, at Benfica, was widely regarded, probably quite rightly, as one of the hottest prospects in Europe – really, really highly rated and most of the top clubs in Europe were looking at him.

"He’s gone to Atletico Madrid and, as can happen with moves, it hasn’t quite worked out – there’s a bit of a clash with [Diego] Simeone, he just hasn’t really settled there and he’s available.

"I think the most likely [destination] is Manchester United, I think the talks with United have been the most intense, the most detailed but Atletico are after a lot of money for a loan fee. I’ve seen reports of over £13m just to loan him until the end of the season - even by January standards that is crazy money."

