McGregor recognised Postecoglou magic

Captain Callum McGregor claims the Celtic players knew instantly that manager Ange Postecoglou was equipped to get them back on top in Scotland.

The Australian was a left-field choice when appointed a year ago as Celtic looked to recover from a rare season without a trophy, but he led them to the Scottish title and League Cup triumph in his first season.

"I think pretty much straight away," 29-year-old Scotland midfielder McGregor told Sky Sports after being asked when he felt Postecoglou was ready to turn the side around. "He said all the right things and, especially at a club like Celtic, to want to play fast, attacking football, that's music to everyone's ears.

"The manager kept telling us we had to commit, 'what I'm asking you to do is very, very difficult, there are not a lot of teams that are trying to play this way'. He was adamant we would be successful and he was right."