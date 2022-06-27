United States goalkeeper Matt Turner says that completing a move to Arsenal offered "one of the best days of my life."

"Watching Arsenal as a kid, I fell in love with the way the team plays and the values of this club," said Turner, who has joined from New England Revolution.

"I was able to realise a dream and this is one of the best days of my life."

Turner, 28, was working with the Arsenal staff late last season before completing the move and forged a relationship with goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.

"We've had pretty close contact," added Turner.

"Especially once I was back playing games, looking at some things, some clips and just talking about games, and looking at training clips, and those kinds of things.

"So the back and forth was really, really nice, so again that's another way of just feeling like I was part of the club, even though I wasn't here in north London."

