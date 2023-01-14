Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In a game of fine margins, Wolves got the break and West Ham didn't, which just about sums up their present direction.

Julen Lopetegui's arrival at Molineux has galvanised Wolves, who are now looking up the Premier League. In contrast, West Ham are looking down and ahead of next week's crucial encounter with Everton, are fearful of what is to come.

David Moyes has spoken frequently about the progress West Ham have made over the past two seasons. But many fans are not bothered about what their team have done, they are more interested in the here and now.

At the moment, West Ham are struggling. For Moyes' sake, it has to change quickly.