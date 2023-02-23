Your Southampton cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Franny Benali got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Douglas: I’m old school. It has to be Mick Channon for me. Played his best years with Southampton and had a long, if a little interrupted, career. Was a regular in the England team and was the early-day Matt Le Tissier! Reliable and gave his all for a side that often struggled. My hero.

Ross: Matthew Le Tissier is by far the cult hero for Southampton. Best player to ever grace the red and white. He loved the club and single-handedly kept us in the Premier League. That's something Ward-Prowse is trying to do but he’s not reached that status yet.

Ian: It has to be Terry Paine. An all-time Saints great. A fantastic dribbler and a pinpoint crosser of the ball. An unused squad member of our World Cup winners in 1966. Alan Ball (another Saints legend) kept him out of the team. Only Ball was better, which shows just how good Paine was.