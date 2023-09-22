Iraola on Adams' return, Brighton and 'slowly improving'
Millie Sian, BBC Sport
Andoni Iraola has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent's Jordan Clark before Sunday's game against Brighton.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tyler Adams "has started training partially with the team" this week but he will "definitely not be available" for the game this weekend. Iraola added: "I know he wants to be in the team as soon as possible."
On keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea: "It's something we talked about in the international break. We were conceding the chances especially when we were defending lower. We think we improved."
Iraola says his team need to be "mentally ready" to face Brighton: "It's difficult to take control of the game from them. You have to be ready to press, and then be beaten, and then come again to press."
On Roberto de Zerbi: "Obviously I watched [them] last season on TV and in the games this season. They've been really good, especially offensively, but it's the Premier League and you have to be ready to face very good players and coaches. It's the challenge we have."
Bournemouth are looking to progress like Brighton have but the two clubs have "different approaches and philosophies". Iraola added that the Cherries' aim is to slowly improve every season.
