Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace: What ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "When you have 10 after a player is sent off and it is quickly 2-1, you have to hold on for the win. The first 70 minutes was all ours, we dominated the game. A big compliment for the team, we played with a lot of energy and really well in possession and defence transition. In the last 20 minutes we showed we can fight and have team spirit."

On Casemiro's red card: "Such things must not happen on the pitch. It starts with a bad foul. He could have injured the player. It is a big risk. It is emotions getting up and both sides, this happens a lot with players pushing each other and also protecting each other. Casemiro was protecting the player to go into attack. Obviously he is sent off and we are totally unhappy with that situation. He takes a risk, we all see that. He can't get away with that. But for me it is the inconsistency. At Palace two weeks ago there was an elbow and VAR is not interfering. And in this situation he could have sent off more players. Be consistent and everyone who crosses the line is sent off, not just one player. It is hard when a team-mate can get injured. Like last week, we lose Christian Eriksen to a really bad foul. The team stand for each other and you need that to get results and be successful."

On Marcel Sabitzer: "He came in, he played really well. He understands the game and it is good to see."