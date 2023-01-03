Analysis: Leicester 0-1 Fulham

Leicester, who were greeted with boos at the full-time whistle, fell to a third defeat on the bounce and remain three points above the bottom three in 13th.

But things could have been oh so different.

They almost levelled through Youri Tielemans, who smashed an 80th-minute effort against the crossbar.

Ayoze Perez also went close for the Foxes, failing to convert a Tielemans cross, while Fulham keeper Bernd Leno made an important stop to deny Barnes.

Brendon Rodgers' team finished the game down on two key midfielders, with Boubakary Soumare suffering a hamstring injury in the first half and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall injured in the warm-up.

"Hopefully we can get some strength in January," Rodgers said after the match. "There's not a lot of money but maybe there is some to do with what we want to do."

It remains to be seen if the Foxes will be able to bring in the right player, for the right price.

