'Good Swedish history' key for Lagerbielke in choosing Celtic

Gustaf Lagerbielke has cited Celtic's "good Swedish history" as a key factor in his decision to ignore interest from other clubs and join Brendan Rodgers' side.

The 23-year-old defender aims to emulate the success in Glasgow of fellow Swedes such as Henrik Larsson, Johan Mjallby, Mikael Lustig and Carl Starfelt.

“It was a part of the decision," Lagerbielke, who has left Elfsborg to sign a five-year deal, said at his Celtic unveiling.

"Lots of Swedish players being here before, staying for a long time and doing well, is a sign Swedish players can live well and adapt to Scottish football life in Glasgow. That was important to me in making my decision.

“There was interest from other clubs but Celtic have a good Swedish history. Also when you think of Celtic you think of the fans, the stadium here, Champions League nights, so I was really interested right away.

"It’s a great club and I’m really happy to have chosen Celtic."

While the Swedish connection is crucial for Lagerbielke, he says he models his game on former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk.

“Virgil van Dijk, who has been here before, is a huge inspiration," he added.

"Also how he is off the pitch, very professional and keen on getting better all the time. And on the pitch of course with his leadership, duelling and passing. And his Celtic history also.

“He was a great player for Celtic and is an inspiration for me.”