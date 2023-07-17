Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he has already held talks with talisman Harry Kane regarding his future at the club - but added that there's nothing "earth-shattering" to share at the moment.

The Spurs striker continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Uli Hoeness, the honarary president of the Bundesliga side, is confident they will sign the England captain this summer.

"The reality of it is we've got a month or so before the season starts - a bit less actually - and the transfer window is still on for a while, so we'll see how it all transpires," said Postecoglou.

"There are a lot of people who know Harry [Kane] better than me, but he's not going to get fazed by anything. He's here and, while he's here, he's totally committed to what we're doing."

Spurs are in Postecoglou's native country Australia, as they prepare to face Premier League rivals West Ham United in a pre-season friendly in Perth on Tuesday (12:00 BST kick-off).