Transfer news: Magpies to face competition for Giovani's signature
- Published
Palmeiras have rejected two bids from Ajax for forward Giovani and the Dutch side now have competition from Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen. (ESPN - in Portuguese), external
Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down suggestions Roberto Firmino could leave this summer after the striker was linked with Juventus and Newcastle. (90min), external
Kieran Trippier says he could have joined Manchester United last summer before opting to leave Atletico Madrid for St James' Park in January. (Mirror), external