Kane player of the month for March

Harry Kane has been voted the Premier League's player of the month for March.

The Tottenham striker scored two goals in Spurs' 5-0 win over Everton and found the net against Manchester United and Brighton.

Kane also turned provided last month with two assists for Son Heung-min in a 3-1 defeat of West Ham before the international break.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.