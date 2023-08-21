'You run back to Glasgow for these opportunities' - Beale

Michael Beale admits the possibility of managing Rangers in the Champions League was one of the key factors behind his decision to return to the club, as he urges side to go "hell for leather" at reaching the elite competition.

Beale was part of Steven Gerrard's backroom staff who competed in the Europa League, and reached the Last 16 of the competition in 2018, but Beale has his sIghts sets on the biggest table of all.

"Ultimately that's why you came back," he said as Rangers prepare to take on PSV in a repeat of last year's play-off.

"When the opportunity was there, you run back to Glasgow because that's part of being manager of this club, those opportunities that it gives you.

"I know when speaking to the players in the summer, this opportunity was huge. We knew we'd have to overcome two tough ties, and we've done one, now we've got a big challenge in the next 10 days or so.

"Everyone knows that that's the competition that players want to play in it. You want to put yourself against the best and I think our fans want to see the big nights here in Europe... and let's go hell for leather for that.

"If it's not that, then we'll go for the Europa League, but at this moment in time our full focus is on trying to qualify, of course."