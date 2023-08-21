Verratti will bring 'a bit of maturity and a bit of guile in midfield' for Man Utd

The Telegraph's Jim White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that Marco Verratti would be a welcome addition to a Manchester United midfield which has struggled in their opening two games: "The midfield has been overrun twice so far this season. It was overrun by Wolves and it was overrun by Spurs.

"I think they need someone like Marco Verratti to come in and bring a bit of ball winning capabilities, a bit of positional common sense, a bit of discipline to that midfield because at the moment Casemiro is being overrun.

"There is clearly a problem and there is also a problem with Mason Mount. It’s a really tricky space he is trying to find for himself in that midfield and at the moment it looks horribly like Juan Mata.

"He was a league and European champion and was bought by Manchester United and just sort of disappeared. You do wonder if Mount is going that way and if Ten Hag feels he needs a bit of maturity and a bit of guile in that midfield."

