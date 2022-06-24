Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Kalvin Phillips will now discuss personal terms with Manchester City after the Premier League champions agreed an initial £42m deal with Leeds United for the England midfielder.

The reaction is already positive from City fans on social media, with many seeing it as a great deal financially. They're also getting a player with a strong reputation and a great addition to the midfield after Fernandinho left the club this summer.

There are £3m of add-ons with the deal too.

In a separate deal, Manchester City academy player Darko Gyabi will be heading across the Pennines to Elland Road for £5m.

