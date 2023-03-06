Cantwell 'moving in the right direction'

Todd Cantwell admits he has "a smile on his face again" while playing football as the Rangers midfielder says he is settling in to his new surroundings.

The 25-year-old impressed at Ibrox against Kilmarnock in his side's 3-1 victory as he continues to build up to peak condition following a lack of footballl before his move to Glasgow.

The midfielder told RangersTV, “It has been brilliant. I am just looking forward to every game at the moment, playing football again and having a smile on my face is exactly what I came here for.

“It had been a long while where I hadn’t had a consistent run of games, but I am starting to feel match-fit again, which is really good.

“I am starting to feel I have a better understanding with the players which is something that is only going to get better and, personally, I feel like I am moving in the right direction.”

Cantwell believes Rangers’ first-half performance against Derek McInnes’ side, who are second-bottom of the table, can bolster belief for the run-in.

“I thought we were electric at the start," he said. "We were really positive with our play, our possession and it was really nice to be a part of the intensity off the ball.

“I felt like we made it really horrible for them in the first half, and all in all, it was a very good performance.

“We have got to build a baseline for our intensity off the ball, our class on the ball and I think the first half was a great reflection of that.”

SNS