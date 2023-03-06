Todd Cantwell admits he has "a smile on his face again" while playing football as the Rangers midfielder says he is settling in to his new surroundings.

The 25-year-old impressed at Ibrox against Kilmarnock in his side's 3-1 victory as he continues to build up to peak condition following a lack of footballl before his move to Glasgow.

The midfielder told RangersTV,, external “It has been brilliant. I am just looking forward to every game at the moment, playing football again and having a smile on my face is exactly what I came here for.

“It had been a long while where I hadn’t had a consistent run of games, but I am starting to feel match-fit again, which is really good.

“I am starting to feel I have a better understanding with the players which is something that is only going to get better and, personally, I feel like I am moving in the right direction.”

Cantwell believes Rangers’ first-half performance against Derek McInnes’ side, who are second-bottom of the table, can bolster belief for the run-in.

“I thought we were electric at the start," he said. "We were really positive with our play, our possession and it was really nice to be a part of the intensity off the ball.

“I felt like we made it really horrible for them in the first half, and all in all, it was a very good performance.

“We have got to build a baseline for our intensity off the ball, our class on the ball and I think the first half was a great reflection of that.”