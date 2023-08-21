We asked for your views on Friday's game between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Here are some of your comments:

Nottingham Forest fans

Keith: Great start by Forest, really thought we would easily win. Credit to Sheffield United, after equalising they put us to the sword. The defence for Forest coped, but no disrespect to United, a better team would have made us pay. We obviously need to strengthen the midfield and defence. Why Ryan Yates does not start is a mystery.

Dave: Chris Wood did the business! I feel sorry for him as he gets a lot of stick because he didn't do much last season. To be fair, we had someone who can head the ball that well and we never crossed to his head at all last season when he played. I hope this will give him some confidence and he may be a useful player for us this season.

Claire: What impressed me most about the game was we went out attacking and didn’t give up. Last season we would have sat back and been happy for the draw, but not this season. We saw it last week at Arsenal and we showed it again against Sheffield United. The subs carried on and say all you want about Wood, but that’s twice now he’s made an impact.

Jamie: On the one hand, this would have been a game we would have drawn or possibly lost last season. On the other, we really have to learn how to kill games off, if only to take the pressure off of Taiwo and Chris. McKenna had a rough night, hopefully a blip, but there were a lot of positives, especially the three points against a pressing team.

Sheffield United fans

Colin: Much improved performance from the Palace game. With a bit more luck in their area we could have scored more. It's a bit worrying that both goals were scored from the centre of our defence. Still, it's only Man City next so we can expect at least a point from that game!

Michael: Blades deserved at least a draw and, with better finishing, could have taken all three. They still need three or four quality signings but they could surprise everyone and avoid relegation with that type of performance.

Paul: Cannot compete if you don’t invest in quality players. The kids on pitch for United are miles away from Premier league. Having said that, we were the better team in much of the second half. We lost two influencing players and had nothing to replace them. Man City up next!

Tony: Super effort by United. Cooper said Forest were far superior. That sort of delusion may cost them dearly.