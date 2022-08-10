Everton midfielder Stanley Mills, son of former England and Manchester City defender Danny Mills, has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 18-year-old, who joined Everton at the age of 14, played against Arsenal and Minnesota United in the pre-season tour of America.

"I’m delighted to continue my journey here," Mills told Evertontv.

"It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing.

"I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!

"It was a really good experience with the lads. They’ve been great and made me feel really comfortable in the first-team environment."

Stanley said his father, who represented England 19 times, has been hugely influential on his development, but current boss Frank Lampard was his boyhood idol.

"The manager’s words have been really encouraging but I just want to stay focused and keep getting better," added Mills, who has signed a deal until June 2025.

"My dad keeps me very grounded. He deals with the other side of things and allows me to just focus on the football which I’m going to continue to do."