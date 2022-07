Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants three more signings as forward Luis Lopes nears his move to Pittodrie from Benfica. (Record), external

The capture of Lopes will take Aberdeen's summer spending to £1.4m. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Aberdeen have agreed a £400,000 deal for Lopes but face a waiting game over a potential move for Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external