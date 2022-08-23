Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

After a tough couple of games against Manchester City and Arsenal - with seven goals conceded and none scored - we are travelling to Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, where last season we conceded six goals and scored none in reply.

Is this a welcome distraction? For a side who will ultimately be fighting relegation, this will be viewed by many as a game which we could do without in a competition that is devalued by so many.

Look at the Championship sides who went out to lower-league opponents.

But then, we could look at this as an opportunity to progress and enjoy a cup run, which will no doubt eventually be ruined by one of the big six. But it will allow Parker to experiment and that's what we expect will happen.

You never know, we have had many players who have played their first games in this competition and shone before then making progress at the club.

Let's hope therefore that we can get through unscathed, undamaged and with some surprises and options to give Scott Parker a selection headache for Saturday.