West Ham marked David Moyes' 900th league game as a manager by heaping more pain on struggling Sheffield United.

Jarrod Bowen swept home his fifth goal in seven Premier League games this season to put the Hammers ahead before Tomas Soucek squeezed home their second despite heavy pressure.

And while a repeat of the Blades' 8-0 humbling by Newcastle never looked on the cards, the hosts' margin of victory could have been greater had they taken more of their plentiful first-half opportunities.

Soucek side-footed over a golden early chance, while Blades keeper Wes Foderingham saved a Bowen header and Nayef Aguerd's follow-up was cleared off the line, while Michail Antonio also curled just wide.

Oli McBurnie scuffed wide for the visitors just after the Hammers' second and although the Blades improved after the break, Alphonse Areola only had one save of note to make from Anel Ahmedhodzic's close-range header.

Victory gets the Hammers back on track after successive defeats by Manchester City and Liverpool as they stay seventh, while the Blades remain bottom with just one point from seven games.

