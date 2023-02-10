The January transfer window has not long shut, but who doesn't already have a wee eye on next season?

Some of County's key players are, as it stands, not signed on for another year in the Highlands.

Young goalkeeper Ross Munro has been back-up to Ross Laidlaw of late, but has not sniffed any top-flight action.

Alex Iacovitti has been a rock at the back, popping up with the odd goal here and there and alongside his defensive partner and club captain, Keith Watson, both are out of contract in the summer.

David Cancola has made appearances from the bench recently, while Ben Paton's season has been plagued by injury. Both joined in 2021.

Dominic Samuel has been out of the picture in recent weeks while Alex Samuel is working his way back into the fold after a cruciate ligament injury.