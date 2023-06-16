We asked for your views on Tottenam's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Daniel: Well, Brentford are a better team than us but I think if we start well then we can get a good result and Ange can make our team the best it can be. The only way is up.

Chalky: Tough run for Spurs so we need to kick on early and not be playing catch up.

James: Some tough games in the first 10, will be difficult to call with a new manager and hopefully new players too. What I will say is Spurs fans be patient, it may take a number of games for the system to be effective so even if we start badly get behind the team and the results will follow.