'Man Utd is the best place for Rashford'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United is "is the best place" for Marcus Rashford.

The Dutch manager addressed questions about Paris St-Germain's interest in Rashford and has said he wants to turn his team into the best in the world, with the in-form forward leading that transformation.

United have triggered the extension on England forward Rashford's contract, which will now not expire until 2024.

"I would say this is the best place [for him] to be because we want to construct the best team," Ten Hag said. "First in England, then in Europe, then in the world."

On Rashford he added: "I think he understands Manchester United is his club but also, in this environment, he is playing his best football.

"This team can help him be in the right position and to score goals, which he is good at. He is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him."