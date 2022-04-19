'Superb' - Forster picked out by Garth

Fraser Forster impressed Garth Crooks this week after the goalkeeper's commanding performance in the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Forster: Southampton took a hammering from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week but recovered brilliantly to put another dent in Arsenal's Champions League ambitions.

Had it not been for keeper Forster, the scoreline against Chelsea might have been considerably worse and he was superb again for the Saints, making a number of outstanding saves against the Gunners. Forster has been playing well, a point highlighted by his recent selection in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

