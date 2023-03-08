Confidence and belief have returned to Fir Park

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

The C word is well used in football... that’s 'confidence' in case you’re wondering!

Teams and players either have it or lack it - there’s no middle ground it seems.

Winning breeds it, that much is obvious, and so too is the opposite. A losing streak will chip away at any belief a player possesses.

Confidence is something the Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen has spoken about recently.

“We believe in ourselves again”, he said, after his two goals against Ross County at the weekend helped Motherwell to a third win from their last four matches.

But how does confidence, which has been lacking due to poor form and a miserable run, make a return?

Well Van Veen credits new manager Stuart Kettlewell with instilling this new found belief at Fir Park. “He’s very good on player management”, the Dutchman added.

It sounds simple doesn’t it - maybe putting an arm around a player's shoulder, giving a timely pep talk or maybe even offering a dose of reality.

Whatever Kettlewell’s tact is, it’s working.

Motherwell are now on a run of four games unbeaten, ten points clear of the foot of the Premiership, and six points off the relegation play-off spot.

A string of positive results, which will only generate more confidence.